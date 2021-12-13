MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the C.A. Gray HOSA Chapter hosted a Christmas community service activity.
The members created Christmas cards and crafts for the residents and staff members at Willow Lodge personal care home.
They also enjoyed a Christmas luncheon and time to celebrate the season together while spreading cheer to others in the community.
Front row is Chapter President Jolie Martin, and second row, from left are members Shaniya Jackson, Laviyakia Johnson, and Aniyah Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.