HOSA awards

C.A. Gray Junior High School students were recently honored at the HOSA Fall Leadership Conference in Atlanta. Zayla Young won the gold medal in the Mock Interview contest. The team of Jayln Wier, Cason Bryant, and Jeremy Blalock won the silver medal in the Membership Recruitment Poster Contest. From left are HOSA advisor and health sciences teacher Joey Thompson, Wier, Young, Bryant and Blalock.

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

