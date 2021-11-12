MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Junior High School students were recently honored at the HOSA Fall Leadership Conference in Atlanta. Zayla Young won the gold medal in the Mock Interview contest. The team of Jayln Wier, Cason Bryant, and Jeremy Blalock won the silver medal in the Membership Recruitment Poster Contest. From left are HOSA advisor and health sciences teacher Joey Thompson, Wier, Young, Bryant and Blalock.
HOSA students win awards
ALBANY [mdash] Henry Holland (Holly) Dunn, 75, of Albany, died November 8, 2021 in Moultrie, GA. His funeral will be 2 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 1 PM. The Rev. Walter Hobgood will off…
Jesse David Conger, 86, of Norman Park, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Joseph Michael Aldridge, 59, of Moultrie, passed away, Friday, November 5, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
