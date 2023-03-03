MOULTRIE, Ga. — Jeremy Dickens, anatomical lab coordinator at PCOM South Georgia, held a lunch-and-learn workshop with the staff of Colquitt Regional Hospice on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Dickens shared with the group about PCOM’s Body Donor Program, which allows medical students the opportunity to study anatomy through hands-on experience as they prepare to become osteopathic physicians.
“If it wasn’t for our donors, our students couldn’t learn about the intricacies of the human body,” Dickens said. “We just want to be a resource for anyone in South Georgia considering this option.”
PCOM’s Body Donor Program covers the cost of transportation and final cremation after completion of anatomical education and research. After cremation, the donor’s cremains are returned to his or her family. Any Georgia resident, or that person’s next of kin, may donate his or her body to PCOM South Georgia’s program by completing documents found on the program’s website.
Each May the PCOM South Georgia students hold a memorial service to honor the selfless gift of body donors and invite the donors’ family members to attend. During this event, students share about the impact body donors have on their education and their future career. Many students consider these donors their first patients.
For more information about the program, visit https://www.pcom.edu/south-georgia/body-donor-program/, or contact Dickens at danielldi1@pcom.edu or 229-668-3261.
