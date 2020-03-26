MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced the addition of a new technology to its urology service line that will be vital to patients who suffer from kidney stones.
The Dornier Delta III Lithotripter has been instrumental in non-invasively relieving kidney stones in patients all over the world by utilizing Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), according to a press release from the hospital.
The Delta III features a 120-degree therapy head that allows for increased range of access that makes it easier to target any stone. It also includes a unified hand control that allows physicians to manipulate the movement of the lithotripter at the touch of a button.
Patients who undergo this 60-minute procedure are placed under general anesthesia and the therapy head is positioned over the kidney region, all while maintaining patient comfort. The physician then triggers the electromagnetic shock waves that pass through the body to help break down the kidney stones.
While this procedure is not new to Colquitt Regional, acquiring this innovative and improved device will provide greater access for patients needing care, allowing for lithotripsy services to be available to patients seven days a week, the hospital said.
“By adding the Dornier Delta III to our lineup, we are ensuring that our patients and community members have access to the latest healthcare technology,” said Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional president and CEO. “Kidney stones can be incredibly painful and this new equipment will provide needed relief to patients quickly.”
Implementing this new technology at Colquitt Regional will also provide improved imaging quality with 400% more power and two imaging modalities (Ultrasound or X-Ray).
The Optical Coupling Control, an integrated camera in the therapy head, increases visualization of the kidney stones that allows physicians to identify and treat more stones in more patients with increased effectiveness.
Dr. Emerson E. Harrison, new urologist at Sterling Center Urology and Urogynecology, played a vital role in bringing this technology to Colquitt Regional.
“According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than half a million people go to the emergency room for kidney stone problems each year,” said Harrison. “Having this cutting-edge lithotripter on hand will allow us to serve our patients with advanced care and increased efficiency.”
Harrison, a North Carolina native, received his medical degree from the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. He then went on to complete his surgical internship, residency, and urologic surgery residency at Emory University.
He comes to Moultrie with more than 35 years of experience in urologic surgery and most recently practiced in the Atlanta area. Practicing alongside Harrison is Anthony Davis, PA-C, who began with Sterling Physician Group in the summer of 2019.
For more information, please contact Sterling Group Urology and Urogynecology at 229-891-9148 or visit colquittregional.com.
