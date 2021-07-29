MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center President and CEO Jim Matney warned Thursday that the community may soon have to consider shutting down again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Colquitt County has seen an increase in cases, Matney said, with 125 confirmed cases in the last two weeks.
“We’re in a significant surge,” he said in a ZOOM meeting with other community leaders. “… When school starts back we’re going to be even worse.”
He pointed to a spike in COVID-19 cases early this year that he attributed to students’ return to in-person classes.
The Colquitt County School System includes approximately 9,100 students among 13 schools, not to mention teachers, administrators and support staff. Classes are due to start Aug. 9, and officials at Monday’s Board of Education meeting said only 44 students had signed up for the online learning program. That means all the rest of those 9,100 students will be having in-person classes. The Board of Education on Monday approved a Back to School Plan that includes policies on face coverings and COVID vaccinations — both of which are optional.
The hospital is already struggling with the surge in COVID cases. Early in the pandemic, Colquitt Regional separated certain rooms for COVID patients and others for non-COVID patients so it could continue to serve patients with different medical needs without risking cross-transmission. On Thursday, Matney said all of the beds dedicated to coronavirus patients are full, as are all of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit beds. Some patients are being held in the Emergency Room to await a bed.
In response to a question, Matney said current patients don’t fit into a single group that could be targeted to encourage vaccination.
Matney said that vaccination is the key to defeating the pandemic, but only 29% of Colquitt County’s population is fully vaccinated. Georgia’s percentage is 40%, which is itself one of the lowest in the nation.
To raise that number, Matney called on local employers to encourage their employees to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, he acknowledged only 40% of hospital employees are vaccinated even as administration continues to pressure them to get the shot. Six hospital employees are currently out sick with COVID, he said.
Pete Dillard, city manager for the City of Moultrie, said the city came down on the subject about two weeks ago with a mandate that unvaccinated employees have to wear masks at all times. About 25 employees got vaccinated after that, he said. The next week the city offered a $500 bonus to all vaccinated employees, and now about 60% of the city employees are vaccinated.
Dillard said the city can’t afford to shut down essential services — such as the police department, fire department, utilities or public works — because too many people are out sick.
The Food and Drug Administration has allowed emergency use of three COVID vaccines, but Matney said he expects the FDA to provide full approval to one of those soon.
“If that happens,” he told the employers, “you can mandate the vaccine.”
Also on Thursday, the Southwest Public Health District, which oversees health departments in 14 area counties, including Colquitt, issued a press release that also called for increased vaccinations.
The press release noted that the CDC released its latest recommendations earlier in the week, including having fully vaccinated people wear masks while indoors in public places in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID. Fully vaccinated people who are exposed to COVID are recommended to test in 3-5 days. The CDC also recommends universal masking at schools.
“It is believed that the Delta variant is highly prevalent throughout Georgia,” said Charles Ruis, MD, District Health director, Southwest Health District. “The best way to prevent a COVID-related death is to get vaccinated, and vaccines are widely available in our region.”
While vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing COVID-19, Ruis noted that, compared to unvaccinated people, those fully vaccinated:
• Experience fewer COVID infections.
• Experience less severe COVID infections.
• Are less likely to die from a COVID infection.
• May be less likely to spread COVID infections to others.
