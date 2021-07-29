The graphic on the left shows Georgia counties colored in accordance with the percentage of positive COVID tests in the previous two weeks. In Colquitt County, 24.1% of COVID tests in the last two weeks have been positive.

The graphic on the right shows the new cases of COVID-19 reported in Colquitt County each day since the first one in March 2020. The yellow line is the seven-day moving average, which shows trends better than day-to-day spikes and valleys.