MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Health Center announced the opening of a new Geropsychiatry Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit on Friday.
The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the unit’s opening on Monday, June 6.
“The focus of this new service line is to provide short-term intensive treatment for elderly patients who suffer from acute psychiatric disorders, cognitive impairment, and age-related physiological disabilities,” according to the Friday press release.
The unit offers several treatments including extensive evaluation and assessment, individual treatment planning, individual and family therapy, group therapy (occupational and activity), medication management, discharge planning, outreach and referral for aftercare, and family and caregiver support.
The 10-bed facility is located on the second floor of the hospital. There are four semi-private and two private rooms.
The unit will mainly serve patients who are aged 55 and older and suffer from depression, anxiety, grief, coping challenges, or emotional disturbances.
“Over the past several years, it has become evident that this service is greatly needed for our community,” Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional president and CEO, said. “Until now, patients with geriatric psychiatry needs had to transfer to neighboring facilities to receive the necessary level of care. Now, patients in our community have the option to stay right here in their hometown and still receive the same exceptional care.”
To help seniors achieve their optimal level of health, the unit provides a safe environment, a structured and supportive social setting, and intense and psychological therapeutic interventions.
According to the press release, the unit is one of several recent additions to the CRCM’s psychiatry services. The Sterling Physician Group added its first psychiatrist to its medical staff in 2020. The Sterling Group Senior Wellness, an intensive outpatient program that focuses on providing treatment in a group setting to adults who are experiencing depression, anxiety, and emotional problems, opened in 2021.
The first set of psychiatry residents including Anthony Cimmino, M.D., Xuan Ouyang, D.O., and Richard Tricardo, M.D. were matched with Georgia South Graduate Medical Education for the psychiatry residency’s inaugural year.
In a residency program, “matching” means the doctors that Georgia South selected also selected Georgia South.
These residents, who will spend four years in the psychiatry program, will train to become independent psychiatrists in hopes of creating a new pipeline of mental health physicians for the region.
“We are constantly evaluating our services and how we can continue meeting the needs of our patients and community members,” Richard E. Turner Jr., Hospital Authority chairman, said. “With the addition of these psychiatric service lines, we are able to provide a greater continuum of care, ranging from acute inpatient care and intensive outpatient treatment to follow-ups with Dr. Verma and his staff.”
The Geropsychiatry Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit is led by Sterling Physician Group psychiatrist Teron Verma, MD, who serves as medical director, and by Director of Behavior Health Melissia Bennett, MSN, RN.
“The BHU was made possible through the support of 2021 Georgia HEART tax credit donations and several signature naming donations to Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation,” according to the press release. “This includes a donation of $250,000 by Colquitt Regional employees, a $110,000 gift by the Colquitt Regional Volunteers, and a generous donation of $25,000 by Mr. and Mrs. Victor Beadles.”
For more information, please contact Melissia Bennett at 229-891-9194.
