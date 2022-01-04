MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center reports having a very low supply of rapid COVID tests, and it’s changing its policies to work around the short supply.
“Effective immediately, the Colquitt Regional Emergency Department will not perform rapid tests,” the hospital said on its Facebook page this morning. “We must reserve these tests for our inpatients and surgical patients and are working with the State to acquire additional testing kits.
“If you are experiencing COVID symptoms, please utilize one of the Department of Public Health testing sites,” the Facebook post requests.
There are two DPH sites in Colquitt County. Free tests are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the old Colquitt County High School parking lot across from Walmart. Tests are also available at the Colquitt County Health Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you are COVID positive and need assistance in managing your symptoms, the hospital asks that you contact your primary care provider. If you don’t have one, please call the hospital’s COVID Hotline at 229-891-9380.
“We ask that you only visit the Emergency Department if you need emergency care,” the hospital said. “This will allow us to provide the best care possible to our most critically ill patients.
“As you know, we are seeing a large surge of COVID positive individuals in our community. If you have been exposed to COVID and are experiencing symptoms, please stay home. Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands frequently.
“We need your help in managing this surge of patients. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of the incredible strain that our healthcare workers are under at this time.”
