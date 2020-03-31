MOULTRIE, Ga. — While Colquitt Regional Medical Center staff are keenly aware of the demand for medical supplies, the hospital says it’s well equipped for the current need.
On Saturday, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter brought three more ventilators in addition to the 32 the hospital already had in its inventory.
“Today Colquitt Regional received additional ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile,” Emily Watson, director of marketing at Colquitt Regional, said on Saturday. “We routinely make requests through the Colquitt County EMA director to GEMA for additional supplies that may be needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. These supplies were delivered today via a Georgia State Patrol helicopter.
“We are appreciative for all the individuals, local, state and federal agencies that are working together to provide needed supplies for our hospital,” Watson said.
Medical masks
Other hospitals have reported a shortage of medical masks. Watson said that isn’t a problem at Colquitt Regional, but they’re asking for help from the community to make sure it doesn’t become one.
“At this time, we do have masks approved for medical use on hand for our employees and patients,” Watson said.
The hospital’s website offers instructions on how community members can make their own masks. These aren’t to replace the medical masks, Watson said, but can be used in addition to them to give the medical masks a longer life.
“The masks that community members are making are intended to be placed over an approved medical mask,” she said. “In doing so, the life of the medical mask is extended.
“Employees that are not working in patient care areas may wear the cloth mask without a medical mask underneath,” she added. “The cloth mask will provide some protection from exposure and it will also keep an employee from unintentionally touching or wiping their face. So, there is still value in wearing a cloth mask even if it is not approved to completely limit exposure.”
Employees directly involved in patient care or who are interacting with a patient with confirmed COVID-19 or who exhibits symptoms of the illness must wear personal protective equipment in accordance with CDC guidelines whenever entering the patient’s room, Watson said.
COVID-19 tests
The other common concern is COVID-19 tests, but Watson assures that the hospital has enough of those too.
“We are receiving additional tests daily, so this number fluctuates,” she said. “However, we have enough tests on hand to meet the needs of the patients that are receiving orders from physicians for a test.”
Colquitt Regional’s biggest problem with the test is the time it takes to get results back. The off-site labs that are running the tests are inundated, Watson said.
“We have had great success in the last 72 hours with another company that is able to process tests much more quickly,” she said. “It is our hope that from this point forward we will be able to drastically reduce the wait time on test results.”
While patients are awaiting results, they are instructed to stay home and isolate unless their symptoms require medical attention, Watson said.
“If they do, we are offering virtual care appointments with our physicians, and patients are always encouraged to come to our Emergency Department or call 911 if they need immediate care.”
