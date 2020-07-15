MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Larry Dewberry, 69, said he was seconds away from calling the ambulance. He was experiencing sweating, fevers, chills -- all the general symptoms for COVID-19 -- even losing 10 pounds that week.
A quick consultation with his physician told him to call the hospital, Colquitt Regional Medical Center. And so that’s what he did on June 25. Unfortunately, no one answered the phone.
“I didn’t really have anybody to call to ask for help,” he said. “I just wanted some general information.”
Dewberry managed to get the help that he needed, but was worried for others in his community who might need help with the potential of facing a no answer from CRMC’s COVID-19 hotline.
According to CRMC Marketing Director Emily Watson, the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline — 229-891-9380 — is still being manned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We do still have a COVID-19 hotline, but we have experienced a drastic decrease in call volume,” she said in a press release.
The hospital is asking that callers leave a message if no one answers or if the call was made outside of regular hours.
Watson noted that Dewberry did make the right decision in following his physician’s order as all tests at CRMC require that.
Symptoms include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, loss of taste/smell and body aches. However, should anyone experience difficulty breathing, call 911 or visit the emergency department.
Watson said you shouldn’t fear the results of a test if you do experience these symptoms.
“While it is uncomfortable for some, our staff and the employees at the Colquitt County Health Department have performed thousands of tests and are very experienced,” she said in the release.
But getting tested becomes ever more important as CRMC reported 677 positive cases from the 4,307 tests it conducted.
“Members of the public should continue monitoring their health, especially as we have seen an increase in positive cases,” Watson said. “Prior to testing, if you feel you have symptoms or have had a known exposure, isolate yourself immediately and then continue to do so while you wait for the results of your test.”
Limiting one’s exposure is the best defense against spreading COVID-19 to others.
Most importantly though, CRMC is encouraging the three Ws: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
So knowing your options becomes a big thing for people during the pandemic.
“We encourage people to call their physician if they feel they are sick with COVID-19 symptoms and/or have been exposed,” Watson said. “If they don’t have a doctor, they can call the physician referral line and they will be referred to a physician to receive an order for testing or they may go to the Colquitt County Health Department for a free test.”
