MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt Regional Medical Center Volunteers recently made a donation to the Hero House of Colquitt County, which was chosen as the non-profit organization for giving during the holiday season.
Hero House is the county's Child Advocacy Center, where child abuse victims can be interviewed by law enforcement officers.
These funds will benefit the June Cottage, where sexual assault nurse examinations (SANE) are performed, the hospital said.
Presenting the donation on behalf of the Colquitt Regional Volunteers are, from left, Evan Lewis, Ziphlia Dorsett, (accepting) Hero House Executive Director Regina Dismuke, Patsy Akridge, James Phillips, and Carolyn Christie.
The Colquitt Regional Volunteers make up an organization that supports the hospital as well as the community. To become a volunteer, call 229-890-9181.
