MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional's President and CEO Jim Matney recently recognized Colquitt Regional Volunteer Services for making a significant donation of $10,000 to the hospital’s Pandemic Response Fund.
This fund helps efforts and needs in caring for patients and defeating COVID-19, the hospital said in a press release.
Accepting the certificate of appreciation on behalf of Volunteer Services is Martha Greene-Tucker, president of Volunteer Services.
For information regarding Colquitt Regional’s Pandemic Response Fund, please contact the Foundation or email ngilbert@colquittregional.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.