VALDOSTA, Ga. – Law enforcement agencies investigating a Valdosta couple criminally indicted this week for a multitude of child pornography production charges have opened two hotlines for concerned citizens to report potential crimes, said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Jayson E. Wright, 34, and Kara E. Wright, 31, both of Valdosta, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Macon on Wednesday, Sept. 16, Peeler’s office said in a press release.
Jayson Wright is charged with six counts of production of child pornography; Kara Wright is charged with three counts of production of child pornography. The defendants were originally arrested on state warrants from Lowndes County, Georgia, followed by a federal criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Georgia. They are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, and were arraigned before Judge Jason B. Libby in the Southern District of Texas on Thursday.
The defendants waived their identity hearing and reserved their detention hearing upon their return to Georgia, Peeler’s office said. It is unknown at this time when they will be transferred to Georgia.
An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and all of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt, the press release said.
The indictment alleges that the defendants enticed four minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed, Peeler’s office said. Information gathered during the investigation alleges that both defendants were possibly involved in the Valdosta-area Boy Scouts of America from August 2015 until the present time. Additional information gathered during the investigation alleges that Kara Wright was possibly an Assistant Scout Master.
Parents and guardians of children involved in Scouts under the alleged leadership of the Wrights, or whose children otherwise may have come into contact with Wrights, are encouraged to contact the following hotlines to share any concerns related to this investigation:
• Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE
• Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division: (229) 671-2950
“It is imperative that parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with these individuals speak to their children, and reach out to investigators at Homeland Security or Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with any concerns,” Peeler said. “We are thankful for the strong partnership we have with HSI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office as we all work relentlessly to protect the safety of the children in the Middle District of Georgia.”
The case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales is prosecuting the case for the government.
