MOULTRIE, Ga. — Last week, the National Weather Service warned about high temperatures and high humidity combining to produce heat indexes — how hot the weather feels — over 100 degrees.
This week will also be a scorcher, the NWS office in Tallahassee said Monday. Temperatures will flirt with record highs, but relative humidity levels will dip in the first part of the week. The result is a continued warning about heat illness along with added concern about wildfires as plants dry out.
“A warming and drying trend will be underway early this week, culminating in a forecast of daily record high temperatures in spots on Wednesday and Thursday,” the weather service said in an email. “All-time record highs are not currently in the forecast, but they are at the upper end of possibilities.”
Forecast highs in Moultrie include 93 today, 96 Tuesday, 100 Wednesday, 102 Thursday and 99 Friday, according to the weather service’s website. The website did not say what heat indexes are expected.
The NWS email said the weather this week will be unseasonably dry, which could encourage fires to get out of control.
“Under full sunshine, dead fuels will have a chance to dry out,” the email said. “Live fuels will quickly become stressed and wilty in the record heat and unseasonably low relative humidity. On Wednesday, relative humidity of only 20-30 percent is forecast along and north of I-10.”
Twice in the past two weeks, Colquitt County sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel responded to structure fires that were started when a trash fire got out of control. One fire destroyed a barn and the other destroyed a trailer and shed.
The NWS expects humidity to climb later in the week.
“Dewpoints and humidity will trend upward on Thursday and Friday, before a more substantial cooling trend can kick in this weekend,” the NWS Tallahassee office said. “Thursday and Friday will therefore be days when heat index values will be in dangerous territory. For example on Friday, heat index values of 105-115 are expected along and south of the Florida border.”
The NWS website forecasts a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday after 2 p.m. as well as Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night, and a 40% chance on Sunday.
