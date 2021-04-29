MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Ellenton Fire Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Old Adel Road in reference to a structure fire Tuesday.
Deputies were called to the scene by the homeowner after noticing, “an odor while cutting grass,” according to the CCSO incident report.
The homeowner told the deputy that he originally thought it was a grill located on the front porch. After he had confirmed that the grill’s propane tank was secured, he noticed smoke “bellowing out of the house.”
Ellenton Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after and extinguished the fire. It was concluded later that the fire had begun on the stove and traveled to the attic according to the report.
There was damage to the stove, range hood, kitchen cabinets, attic area and the insulation. No injuries or other structural damage was reported.
