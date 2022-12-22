DOERUN, Ga – An 8-year-old child is recovering from several burns after being trapped while fleeing a house fire in Doerun Wednesday morning.
At 7:48 a.m., the Doerun Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Austin and Savannah Singletary’s residence on Peachtree Street in Doerun in reference to a structure fire and possible entrapment, according to Chief Tyler Maples.
“When we arrived we had a heavy fire in the back master bedroom. We had guys enter the home that made initial fire contact, and we located a patient that had anywhere from first to third degree burns on their body,” Maples said by phone Thursday morning.
That patient was Levi Burkett, the son of Jessica and David Burkett, who was sleeping over at the Singletarys' home.
Savannah Singletary, her two younger siblings Caden and Levi, her 1-year-old daughter Hazeleigh and three pets were present in the home while the fire occurred. She said her husband had just left the house for work that morning when Levi entered her room claiming a spot at the foot of the bed to sleep with her.
“I don’t know what woke me up other than by the grace of God, but I woke up and half my room was filled with smoke, and I couldn't really see much. My dogs were going crazy, so I jumped out of bed and grabbed my 1-year-old. I woke Levi up and said, ‘Levi We got to go. We got to go there’s a fire,” Singletary recalled by phone.
She tried to release her pets while holding her daughter when the fire burst towards them. Caden was following behind her.
“When it did my baby screamed, so I thought that she had gotten burned. I ran out the room, and I thought Levi would be right behind me but he wasn't. I heard him scream, and call for me. When I turned around, I just saw his face, and he was scared to death.Then the door just slammed shut right in front of him when he was trying to run out,” she said.
Singletary ran outside to place her baby down with Caden and to return into the house to get Levi when two employees with their Raynet WIFI service were running towards the house to help.
She said the servicemen were driving by the house when they saw the fire after repairing their truck in Norman Park.
“Mr. Thomas, one of the older guys, ran in here and got Levi out for me," she said. "When they opened the door to get Levi, all they saw was his hand. He was passed out on the floor, and he grabbed his hand and dragged him out to where [they] could get to him and picked him up and ran outside."
The responders were able to get the fire controlled in about six minutes. The house received major fire damage in the master bedroom and water damage throughout the home, Maples said.
“Right now, it’s still under investigation but we’re leaning towards the space heater. We believe the space heater played a large part in it and that [it] was placed kind of close to some bedding material. We believe that’s maybe why the boy got hurt because he was in the bedding material,” he explained.
Doerun City Manager Alyssa Blakley praised city Public Works employees who quickly responded to the scene. One called the fire in to 911, she said, while another started spraying water on the fire from a water hose. The third, who is a volunteer fireman, brought the fire truck, she said.
"He entered the home and rescued the family dogs and surveyed for anything else that could be harmed along with putting out the remainder of the fire," Blakley said. "Other first responders showed up at the scene including Doerun Police Department and an off duty EMT, who performed critical first aid on the 8-year-old while awaiting paramedics."
"There was such an overwhelming response by our first responders, employees, neighbors, and the family who all came to the need of this family," Blakley said. "I could not be more proud of their quick response. Although it was a bad situation, it could have resulted in so much worse without the quick response time."
Levi was the only person injured. A paralyzed bunny that Singletary had previously rescued died in the fire.
Singletary said Levi was initially taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment on his burns but was transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.
His mother, Jessica Burkett, spoke with The Observer Thursday morning.
“He got severely burned. He's actually in surgery right now," Burkett said. "It's his first surgery. Once we do this surgery, we will know more about what the process is of healing and how deep everything is. He was burned on his back, his legs, his face, his left arm and his right hand.”
Community members across the county have started two GoFundMe accounts, named “Love for Levi,” to help assist his medical needs and “Austin and Savannah Singletary - House Fire Fund,” to assist the Singletarys with housing, according to Shane Buckner, Jessica Burkett's brother.
“We’re thankful to anyone that would like to give and it's a terrible tragedy especially at Christmas time," Buckner said. "We’ve had a lot of people give clothes and donations. The worst part about it, is that it’s just the beginning."
Jessica Burkett added, “I'm just thankful for the guy that saved his life, and for all the ones that came out to help during that time. Just for prayers and fast recovery."
Singletary is also thankful they have a reliable community, including people in Colquitt County, Mitchell County and Grady County, that is helping in their time of need.
“We are extremely grateful for every single thing that everybody has done yesterday. It truly means the world. I mean, it literally put me to tears yesterday … and it's like in times like these [when] you truly see how big your village is. We have a really big one. We're extremely thankful for everything everybody's doing,” Singletary concluded.
The families are also accepting donations through Venmo @JBBFamilyBoutique and @Savannah-Singletary-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.