MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The High Potential Leaders (HPL) program recently celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2020.
Board members gathered to celebrate this year's leaders with a luncheon celebration at Sunset Country Club. Graduation, which is normally held in late April or early May was delayed due to the pandemic.
HPL's mission is to identify, educate and mentor the future leaders of Moultrie and Colquitt County through one-on-one relationships, an interactive curriculum and unique exposure to various civic activities and organizations. HPL promotes diversity based on profession/vocation, geography, gender, and race; fostering cohesion through alumni networking; and advancing our community through non-partisan efforts for the common good.
For more information about the High Potential Leaders program or to nominate someone for next year's class, please email Chairman Ashley Goss at ashley@striplings.com.
Pictured are this year's HPL class and board members, from left, (* indicates this year's graduates): Nicole Gilbert, Lykesa Bridges, Tim Powers, Leamon Madison, Joseph Matchett*, Jase Bass*, Ora Coots*, Allen McCorvey*, Caroline Horne*, Adrienne Smith*, Ashley Goss (chairman), Roy Reeves, and John Griffin. Not pictured are Susana Ramirez* and Cole Posey*.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.