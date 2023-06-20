MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society Board of Directors is discussing other methods to control animal intake numbers as the shelter continues to experience an influx of strays.
The shelter’s board members and executive director discussed the ongoing difficulties and a potential spay and neuter program during their monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
“We’re trying to focus more on spaying and neutering right now. From the last meeting [in April] until last Saturday [June 17th], we took in about 205 animals. That was 126 dogs and 79 cats,” Azar said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
Out of the 205 animals that entered the shelter, 116 animals came from the county area while 50 animals were retrieved within the Moultrie city limits. Twenty animals came from Doerun, three animals were from the Funston area and 19 animals were from Norman Park.
Four animals died within the shelter. About 50 animals were sent on rescue transports, 72 animals (71 dogs and one cat) were euthanized due to medical or aggression concerns, and 21 animals were reclaimed during the month.
Only 19 animals found a forever home, Azar said. The shelter’s staff is attending the City of Moultrie’s Second Saturdays and hosting monthly adoption events at PetSense to help increase the adoption numbers.
Last month, Azar announced that the shelter’s intake number goal is 68 animals. To help reach their goal, the board members discussed transitioning to a spay and neuter method instead of euthanasia.
He explained that spay and neutering is the removal of an animal’s reproductive organs, which will gradually help the number of intakes the shelter receives in the future. The society has consulted with surrounding veterinarians on providing services.
The spay and neuter services are provided through Anne’s Funds and can decrease the cost of the surgery to as low as $35 for Colquitt County residents. Interested owners should visit the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society’s main location for an application and bring along a valid driver's license and most recent tax return. More information is listed on the shelter’s Facebook page.
“It’s based on income but a lot of times for cats it's as low as $35 and for dogs it's not normally over $50. With euthanasia, you can put 100 down a week and still be right back at the same number,” he said.
Approximately 30 to 40 animals will be taken on rescue transports within the next one to two weeks, he said.
Other actions
The board had several financial concerns during the previous board meeting and has not seen an improvement within the previous month.
“We’re still like we were. We’re basically in the same predicament. Our general operating funds is about $30,000 on average,” Azar said.
They spent almost $300 per week when the shelter was at normal capacity. Azar said food expenses continue to increase with the overcrowding causing them to need more food donations from local residents.
Last month, board member Jim Matney suggested changing the name of the organization. Azar said the board has not moved forward on the name change suggestion but will consider amending its mission statement.
The shelter's operating hours have changed to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow the staff time to clean, complete veterinary visits, and work on the spay and neuter programs.
The board meets at noon on the third Monday of each month in the Colquitt Regional Medical Center Friedlander board room.
