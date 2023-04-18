MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society is working to reorganize its facility operations after the board agreed to implement a 30-day stray hold policy.
The 30-day stray hold policy was implemented as a deadline for the staff to get the animals out of the shelter more efficiently without having to euthanize them to make space, according to comments during the shelter’s Board of Directors March meeting. The board meets monthly on the third Monday at noon in the Colquitt Regional Medical Center Friedlander board room.
“The state has a five-day stray-hold [policy]. When a dog or cat comes in, it has to stay in a facility for five days and then after the five days if it's not claimed then the shelter decides what happens to it,” Courtney Azar, the shelter’s newest director, said in an interview Friday.
The intake animals are euthanized only based on aggression-safety concerns determined by Azar and the shelter staff or medical complications then it is determined per veterinarian recommendation.
Azar reported during the board's April 17 meeting that the shelter had a total intake of 107 animals (15 cats and 92 dogs) and 31 euthanasias in March.
About 20 euthanasias resulted from aggression cases and 11 were due to medical issues. Azar explained the euthanasias were completed prior to the March 20 board meeting and they have not had to perform anymore since then.
The board discussed the 30-day policy’s enforcement.
Board Chairman Maureen Yearta asked, “Are we sticking with the 30-day policy?”
Azar responded, “We’re sticking to that. The old dogs that have been there for a while… We've moved most of them out. Right now, if they're getting close [to the deadline], we're getting them in a rescue or getting them out on adoptions. If we [need to] cut some costs to get them out then we're doing that too before we [have to] put all the dogs down.”
The board had a positive reaction to the director's plans.
The shelter transported about 63 animals on rescues and completed 29 adoptions since March. Azar believes the increase of adoptions was due to the specials the shelter ran during the month. They completed an adoption fair at Petsense on April 8 and Spring Fling while starting a “Black Friday” special on dogs and cats with black fur. Eight dogs and two cats were adopted at the fairs.
“When we ran them, we found out that we were getting more [animals] out so extended that to the end of the month,” he said.
The adoption fee for the remainder of April is $50. Normally the cost to adopt a dog is $140 and a cat is $100. Adoptions can be made during the shelter's normal operating hours and by appointment on the weekends. Anyone who cannot visit during the week can email mcchumanesociety@gmail.com.
Azar said the humane society is working to improve its customer service, public relationship with the community and its phone systems.
The current MCCHS Board of Directors members are Chairman Maureen Yearta, Marci Meadows, Jaclyn Donovan, Jim Matney, Jon Schwalls, Monty Carlton and Rich Gallagher. The board meets at noon the third Monday of each month in Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Friedlander Board Room. The meetings are open to the public.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society’s operating hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.