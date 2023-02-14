MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society launched its Hearts for Paws campaign at the Courthouse Square Tuesday afternoon.
This year marks the society’s second year hosting the campaign, which will operate from Tuesday, Feb. 14, to Tuesday, Feb 28.
“The campaign funds go directly to our general operating funds to help with pet visits, food and medicine costs. It goes to everything we need on a daily basis,” Courtney Azar, the MCCHS executive director, said in an interview.
Last year, the shelter raised $28,000 during the first campaign. Azar and the MCCHS Board of Directors hope to fulfill this year’s goal of $35,000.
Azar said the goal’s increase is to help alleviate the rising costs due to inflation. The shelter is in dire need of wet and dry dog or cat food donations.
“We use almost $250 to $300 every week in pet food,” he said. "The price of food has increased and that affects our general operations."
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society will be spearheading a spay and neuter program in the last full week of February. Interested community members should contact the shelter for an application or more information on the program.
“Donating to this annual campaign is the major way the community can help to keep the shelter operational. We would love to partner with you to help care for our wonderful pets as they await their furever homes,” Azar said in a letter announcing the fundraising campaign.
Businesses can also sponsor a kennel at the shelter by pledging $250, $500 or $1,000 to the shelter. A kennel will have a plaque installed featuring the business's name.
The shelter will keep track of its fundraising progress on the sign posted on Courthouse Square. Potential donators can use the QR codes on the sign or visit the MCCHS Facebook page to access the donation link.
“They can even stop by the shelter if they would like to make a cash donation,” Azar said.
The current MCCHS Board of Directors members are Chairman Maureen Yearta, Marci Meadows, Jaclyn Donovan, Jim Matney, Jon Schwalls, Johnny Hardin and Rich Gallagher.
They meet at noon the third Monday of each month in Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Friedlander Board Room. The meetings are open to the public.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society's operating hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.