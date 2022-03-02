MOULTRIE, Ga. — During Tuesday night’s city council meeting the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society announced their second year in a row as a no-kill shelter.
“For the second year in a row the MCCHS has been designated a no-kill shelter,” executive director Drew Durham told city council members.
The shelter has worked to decrease its animal euthanasia rate within the past few years. The no-kill status is awarded to shelters that euthanize 10% or less of the animals they take in, according to Durham.
Durham also told the council about updates done to the building, which include interior and exterior paint, new fencing for the kennel, a long term pipe and sewage project and other cosmetic improvements to the shelter.
After hearing from Durham, the council took action on only two items on its agenda:
- The alcohol beverage ordinance has officially been amended to require a 650 FICO credit score for all new applicants, an increase from 600 that was proposed at the council meeting two weeks ago.
- The council also approved the sale of 10 megawatts of excess power to the city of Sandersonville.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held March 15.
