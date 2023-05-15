MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society is slowly decreasing its intake numbers but keeps experiencing hardships. The shelter’s board members discussed the difficulties during their monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
Courtney Azar, the shelter’s director, reported to the board that the shelter had a total intake of 113 animals (73 dogs and 15 cats) in April. About 13 animals were reclaimed, seven animals were euthanized due to medical concerns, 67 were sent on rescue transports and 30 animals (27 dogs and 3 cats) were adopted during the month.
The shelter is still experiencing issues with lowering the intake number to its goal of 68 animals. Last week, the shelter euthanized about 35 animals but the total population held steady at 110 animals as more came in each day.
Almost as soon as the animals are out of the shelter, they are instantly replaced, Azar said.
The shelter took in two nursing dogs last week with a total of 18 puppies in their litters.
“We’re still trying to get them out but just as fast we’re getting them out they’re coming back in,” he said.
Azar announced that the shelter is not accepting any owner surrenders to help limit the rising intake numbers. The shelter is not required by state law to accept owner surrenders.
Financials
Azar and the board are consulting with former City of Moultrie Financial Director Gary McDaniel to identify expenses and issues within its financial budget.
“At the end of April, ... we were actually negative 20,000 in the hole,” Azar told the board. “On average, we’re spending about $21,000 a month and that’s without the new ACO [animal control officer] and payroll [factored in].”
He said the shelter pays about $4,000 on veterinarian bills, $600 on medication bi-monthly and about $2,000 per month for shelter supplies.
Although the budget reflects a negative outcome, Azar said, the shelter’s checking accounts have a positive balance of $44,000. Neither the board nor the staff has gotten to the bottom of the discrepancy.
The board hopes the shelter supply expenses will decrease since Azar has reestablished relationships with Walmart and Tractor Supply for donations.
Board member Jim Matney suggested changing the name of the organization.
“When you think of humane society you think of education and outreach for the animals from the humane standpoint, but we’re really animal control. That’s what we are,” Matney said. “I think that we might be able to move into one of these days where we’re a true humane society, but I think it would help us if we redefine ourselves. We let people know that we are the Animal Control Center or the animal shelter because the expectation is that we don’t euthanize.”
The board will consider the suggestion at its next meeting. The board meets at noon on the third Monday of each month in the Colquitt Regional Medical Center Friedlander board room.
