MOULTRIE – Dr. Maureen Yearta stepped down as the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society Board of Directors Chairperson during the monthly board meeting Monday.
The board began its July monthly meeting by approving the June minutes. While approving the minutes, Yearta announced it would be her final meeting. Her departure was announced at the June 2023 board meeting, according to previous meeting documents. She’s served on the board since 2019.
Board Member Marci Meadows announced that Board Member Rich Gallagher, who was absent from Monday’s meeting due to illness, would accept the position if anyone else did not show interest in it.
“Gallagher expressed gratitude towards Dr. Yearta for her service and dedication to MCCHS. However, Dr. Yearta humbly stated that her actions were not for recognition but as a kind gesture of kindness towards the shelter,” shared documents said.
Executive Director Courtney Azar then presented the July shelter report.
“This month has actually kind of slowed down as far as intake wise. We’ve had 94 intakes [including] 65 dogs and 29 cats. Right now, we’re currently housing 124 [animals], but we have more going out on rescues. We have some medical cases we’re going to have to deal with soon, so that number is going to come down,” Azar explained.
The shelter’s intake number is gradually decreasing compared to the April reported intake number of 113 and the May number of 205. On Friday, July 14, the shelter received about 12 animals.
Almost as soon as the animals are out of the shelter or the intake number is reduced to their goal of about 68 animals, they are instantly replaced, he said.
A total of 72 animals were euthanized in the month. About 34 of those animals were euthanized due to space, seven were put down due to behavior or aggression issues and five were due to medical issues, the shelter report showed.
The space euthanasias resulted from the residing number reaching near 177 animals, Azar said.
The report also said seven animals were reclaimed by their owners and 53 animals were sent on rescues.
Yearta noted that three animals died in the shelter. Azar said those animals passed due to medical conditions prior to entering the shelter.
A new factor Azar is implementing in the report is the number of calls for animal control services. MCCHS has received 42 total calls since July 1, which is the first day Azar began reporting the calls. The shelter’s phone system is currently receiving an upgrade. The upgrade will add two extensions to the current phone line to help.
The director said the upgrade will not be an additional cost and is meant to fix the phone issues they’ve received complaints on.
County Administrator Chas Cannon asked about adoption rates.
The director responded that only 27 animals, 18 dogs and 9 cats, were adopted in the last month. The shelter staff held an adoption event at the monthly City of Moultrie’s Second Saturday event, but one animal was adopted.
“A couple of those dogs were brought back. That’s what we're seeing too, people will adopt a dog and within a week or two they will bring them back. We tell them to give the animals three months to get acclimated to the new environment, but we did have some returns,” Azar explained.
The shelter is also responding to more bite cases. On average, the staff reports about two to three cases per week. Five animals are currently in quarantine for separate bite cases.
Finances
The director received permission from the City of Moultrie Financial Director Tina Coleman and advisor Gary McDaniel to use about $20,000 of remaining funds left over from a restrictive capital improvements project in 2021-2022 for general operating uses.
The transfer will clear up the negative budget balances, Azar said. He explained that the recent balances were negative due to the shelter borrowing the money from the capital improvements fund to use in the general fund.
All the city-required facilities updates were completed except a flooring upgrade.
The shelter is also looking into transferring $46,437.98 that’s listed in a money market account to the general operating fund.
“Right now, we’re just trying to move this money around so we can really stop the bleed that we have,” Azar said.
Yearta responded, “I know we have to do it. That’s why everybody voted yes and you have that 46 thousand, but that leaves us with nothing as a backup. Once that’s gone then we can't make payroll, there's no backup.”
Announcements
Spay and neuter services are provided through Anne’s Funds and can decrease the cost of the surgery to as low as $35 for Colquitt County residents.
Interested owners should visit the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society’s main location for an application and bring along a valid driver’s license and most recent tax return.
More information is listed on the shelter’s Facebook page.
The MCCHS operating hours have changed to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays to reduce expenses and to allow the staff time to clean, complete veterinary visits, and work on the spay and neuter programs.
The board’s next meeting will be held at noon on Aug. 21 in the City of Moultrie Welcome Center. Community members can contact MCCHS by phone at 229-985-5463 and by email at societymoultriehumane@gmail.com.
