MOULTRIE, Ga. – A longtime firefighter is adding the humane society to his responsibilities.
Courtney Azar, a Moultrie native, joined the Moultrie Fire Department after graduating from high school. Twenty-five years later, he serves as the battalion chief supervising about 12 employees.
He will continue his duties with the MFD even as he takes over direction of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society.
Azar's predecessor, Drew Durham, left the society's executive director position Aug. 31, and it was vacant until Azar was appointed interim director Dec. 1. Hiring Durham had been the board of directors' first task after it was reassembled about two and a half years ago.
The board made Azar's appointment permanent at its Feb. 20 meeting.
The director has started to familiarize himself with the shelter’s needs and difficulties. His main concerns are animal housing and control, and rebuilding relationships with the public.
“It’s been a different world. I didn’t realize we had as many animal problems as we do as far as strays. We average about five to ten dogs coming in [per] day, and we can house about 100,” Azar said.
He explained the shelter was close to capacity as of Tuesday afternoon, but it varies day-to-day because of adoptions and rescues.
“For the month of January, we had [approximately] 111 rescues that we’ve transported to Florida and Rome, Georgia,” he said.
The humane society will be working to revamp its transport program and foster system program over the upcoming months, he said. The transport program helps move animals out of Colquitt County for another opportunity for adoption or fostering and helps address overpopulation within the city. Azar hopes to complete transports at least once or twice a month with about 20 pets per transport.
The MCCHS was a "no-kill" shelter, which means no more than 10% of the animals taken into the facility were euthanized, but it lost that status last year. The new director said they will work towards becoming "no-kill" again.
The MCCHS recently launched its second annual Hearts for Paws fundraiser for its general operating fund. Anyone interested in adopting can visit the animals at the Calico Arts and Craft Show and the City of Moultrie’s upcoming Spring Fling. They will also host an adoption event at PetSense in April and more details will be announced soon.
The shelter has a total of eight paid employees and is welcoming volunteers. They hope to hire an animal control officer in the future.
The current MCCHS Board of Directors members are Chairman Maureen Yearta, Marci Meadows, Jaclyn Donovan, Jim Matney, Jon Schwalls, Johnny Hardin and Rich Gallagher. The board meets at noon the third Monday of each month in Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Friedlander Board Room. The meetings are open to the public.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society’s operating hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
