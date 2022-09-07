MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society will host its second annual Clays for Strays event to help fund the needs of the shelter.
MCCHS Operations Manager Amanda Casteel said, “This is our second Clays for Strays event, and it's a skeet shoot fundraiser.”
Skeet shooting is a practice or competition event that consists of shooting two 25-target rounds for a total of 50 targets from eight different stations on a skeet field, according to the Georgia State High School Clay Target League. Squads of five shooters typically occupy the stations on a skeet field with station one being assigned to a squad leader.
“We don't bring dogs out to it. The [attendees] are not going to see their friends out there. It is a great way for us to let people have fun, while also kindly and generously giving to help our friends here,” she said in an interview Wednesday.
Skeet shooting tickets are $100 per ticket, and the purchaser will receive a total of 50 clays including 25 stand clays and 25 wobble clays, dinner and two raffle tickets.
Casteel said all proceeds earned from the event will go to the MCCHS’s operating fund which helps with paying for the organization’s bills and pet supplies.
She added the unconfirmed dinner menu includes pork tenderloin, cheesy scalloped potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert. The drinks are sweet tea and water.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased separately for $10 individually or in a pack of three for $25.
“You don't have to be present to win any of the items,” Casteel explained.
There are three prizes for the winners: First place, a shotgun; second place, $250 Visa gift card; and third place, a flat of 12 gauge shotgun shells.
Other raffle prizes include a one-year family membership to the Moultrie YMCA, a bar necklace from Dustmade Studio and a $50 gift card to Lazarus of Moultrie.
Raffle purchasers must give their contact information to be notified if they win a prize and do not plan to attend the event.
Clays for Strays will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Boggy Pond Plantation located at 108 Lanier Road. Registration starts at 3 p.m. with dinner following at 7 p.m.
Casteel explained that Clays for Strays is normally held on a Saturday, but they are hoping the shooters will have more time to compete on a Thursday.
“We do have a lot going on operationally that being a nonprofit organization, we just can't afford it by ourselves," she said. "We do lean very heavily on a generous community to help provide for our friends here, so they can get a life that they deserve.”
The pet adoption fee will be waived for all Saturdays in September this year.
Representatives will be at the Tractor Supply Co. this Saturday, Sept. 10, with a few pets that are available for adoption.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society's operating hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about Clays for Strays, please contact the MCCHS at 229-986-5463 or email mcchsops@gmail.com.
