MOULTRIE, Ga. — The board of directors of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society recently named Drew Durham as the organization’s new executive director.
Durham, a Moultrie native, is a graduate of Valdosta State University, where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Before starting at the Humane Society, Durham served in various management roles with Ice House America over the last six years. During his tenure, he worked to improve year-over-year sales while establishing and growing its customer base.
“We are excited to welcome Drew Durham as the new executive director at the Humane Society,” said Rich Gallagher, Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society president. “Drew’s years of business experience, along with his passion for animals will make him an excellent leader for this organization. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Tonya Dean, who enthusiastically stepped into this role during the interim period.”
Durham began his new role on March 6. In the coming weeks, he will be working to familiarize himself with the Humane Society’s history and its current and future projects, as well as getting to know the staff and volunteers.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next leader of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society and continue the progress that has been made over the last few years,” said Durham. “The Humane Society plays a vital role in our community and I am looking forward to serving our town through this great organization.”
Durham is married to Moultrie native Jordan Edwards Durham and they have two children, Samuel, 8, and Joanna, 3.
