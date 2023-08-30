MOULTRIE — Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said Hurricane Idalia is "just about over" for Colquitt County.
Rainfall started before daybreak Wednesday but by around 1 p.m. it had almost stopped. Winds had been quite strong but have diminished as the storm continued on its way to the northeast.
Cox said he'd received varying reports of rainfall across the county but rain averaged about 6-8 inches.
He said there were 50 to 75 areas that had trees down, including on power lines, vehicles and buildings, but he described it as "widespread normal stuff" compared to the devastation the storm could have brought had it hit the county square on.
"I think we were very, very lucky," he said.
He said he's not aware of any injuries. He said there were some traffic accidents but none were severe, and he continued to encourage people to stay put if they can.
"If you don't need to be out on the roads, don't," he said.
Cox said he didn't have any details about power outages across the county, but he said as of about 1:15 p.m. the Emergency Operations Center, the 911 center and the county jail had been using generators for about an hour.
The county remains under a flash flood warning until 1:45 p.m. Cox said that's due to the amount of rain that was dropped on the area, but he hasn't heard reports of any significant flooding.
That said, he urged everyone to be watchful. Water from upstream will continue to flow into waterways, so flooding might occur days after the storm.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm, the Associated Press reported. The outer bands were already bringing wind and rain to Colquitt County before the hurricane's eye made landfall.
More serious damage was reported east of Colquitt County, especially in the Valdosta area. The storm is tracking northeastward out of the area and should reach the Georgia-South Carolina border around 8 p.m.
