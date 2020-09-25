ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 38 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $84,053,278.68 in August.
One of those projects involves Colquitt County, according to information released by the agency on Friday.
The DOT contracted with The Scruggs Company of Hahira for 6.409 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route 33 beginning north of U.S. Highway 319 and extending southwest of Veterans Parkway.
The work is scheduled to be complete by July 31, 2021.
The cost of the contract will be $1,798,515.43, according to information on the state DOT’s website.
Other contracts announced for August include:
• $21.7 million to Reeves Construction Company to resurface 31.14 miles of Interstate 16/State Route 404 in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham and Effingham counties.
• $7.1 million to Ozark Stripling Company Inc. to replace overhead and mounted post signs along 105 miles of Interstate 75/State Route 401 from the Florida State line to Farmers Market Road in Crisp County.
• $14.3 million for bridge rehabilitation and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state.
One Transportation Investment Act (TIA) project was also awarded to East Coast Asphalt, LLC, to mill and resurface 1.82 miles of asphalt on Second Street in Tift County, from U.S. 82 to Virginia Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.