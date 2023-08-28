MOULTRIE — Colquitt County officials are watching the weather as Tropical Storm Idalia churns northward in the Gulf of Mexico.

The most recent forecast indicates Idalia will grow to a hurricane -- possibly a Category 3 -- by the time it makes landfall Tuesday night in the Big Bend area of Florida. From there it's expected to track north-northeast across Florida and southern Georgia to reach the East Coast.

Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said Monday morning that the worst effects are expected to be south and east of Colquitt County.

"Right now, we appear to be on the receiving end of some 39+ mph winds and 4”-6” of rain," Cox said by email. "We will have another briefing at 14:30 today [2:30 p.m.] and will decide after that whether we will hold an in-person briefing sometime tomorrow."

Hurricane and tropical storm watches are in effect for several Florida counties and a few in Georgia, including Thomas and Brooks counties, which are under a tropical storm watch, and Lowndes, Lanier and other counties to the east, which are under a hurricane watch, according to a map at Accuweather.com.

Meanwhile, weather officials warn the weeks of high heat haven't broken yet. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 95 today and 92 Tuesday with heat indexes of 104 and 101, respectively. The arrival of Idalia is expected to bring temperatures down to the low 80s on Wednesday, though.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you