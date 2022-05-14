MOULTRIE, Ga. — Catherine Mims Smith is running to become the first female Superior Court judge in the Southern Judicial Circuit.
A Thomasville native, Smith attended Wesleyan College for Women in Macon after graduating Thomas County Central High School. She studied law at the University of Georgia where she graduated in 1996.
“I decided that I wanted to return to my hometown, my community to raise my family,” she said in an interview Thursday. “I got hired at the Whitehurst Firm.”
There she did “a little bit of everything.” She participated in all areas of the law both criminal and civil.
“My first day I remember walking in and before I even really had a pen and a pad in hand, one of the attorneys said, ‘I need you to go cover a deposition for me.’ I was just like deer in the headlights because that’s not something they ever teach you in law school.”
Eventually Smith would open her own practice where she expanded to domestic relations, which include adoptions, divorce and child custody cases. She also served as co-counsel on two death penalty cases in the Southern Judicial Circuit.
By 2006, Smith had become the chief assistant public defender in the circuit trying felony cases before being named the assistant district attorney. Today she practices law as the senior assistant DA in the Thomasville office. She usually sees the inside of the courtroom at least once a week.
She said that her ambition to become a Superior Court judge comes from her history advocating for others both in and out of the courtroom. As a prosecutor Smith specialized in crimes against women and children. She especially prides herself on her work prosecuting sexual predators and protecting victims of domestic violence. Through the Georgia Gang Investigators Association she has also prosecuted a gang leader and his associates in a felony murder trial.
She was also involved in the creation of the Treehouse Child Advocacy Center in Thomas County with whom she was awarded the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce Women of the Year award in 2011.
“For 25 years I have actively advocated for somebody in the courtroom. I have been their voice when they needed somebody to speak for them. I would like to take that to the next level, to be a Superior Court judge that practices the patience and the temperament that I’ve seen from my judges in the past,” Smith said.
She said her training of courtroom advocacy for people of varying backgrounds, her work as a defense attorney and her time prosecuting violent crimes have enabled her to provide fair and impartial judgements to the cases she would hear, if she were elected.
“I think my training of advocating from all sides of the courtroom and dealing with people from all walks of life, gives me that ability to see things differently than someone who’s only done it from one side,” she said.
Smith’s campaign has been ongoing and throughout it she has been taking part in “old school politics.” She has been knocking on doors and trying to spread her name to the communities within the Southern Judicial Court. Most recently she held a campaign event Thursday evening at the Colquitt County Arts Center, and earlier this month she set up a booth to introduce herself at the Doerun May Day Festival May 7. She said she also attends county administration meetings here in Colquitt County to understand the goings-on of the county.
“I’m working hard to meet people,” she said. “I’ve been making sure I attend every city council and county commission so I can see what is going on in each county. I want to know what the important topics are in meeting leadership. I’ve also been attending community events to meet with the general public.”
If elected as the first female Superior Court judge in the circuit, Smith said she would have more eyes on her than most judges.
“I’m excited about the opportunity of being our first female Superior Court judge in circuit history… It puts a little bit more pressure on me. They want to see how I perform as a female on the bench. Judges have to be very careful out in public. People watch. They see how judges behave and conduct themselves and I can say that they will especially interested to see what a female will do.”
The campaign will come to a head on May 24 in the non-partisan race between Smith, Thomasville native Robert Moore and William Whitesell of Valdosta. Early voting is currently under way at the County Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.