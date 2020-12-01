MOULTRIE, Ga. – An outsider. A visionary. A planner.
When it comes to the next superintendent of Colquitt County public schools, the stakeholders – the parents, the employees, the business owners – are getting the opportunity to voice their opinions on what characteristics this person should hold.
At a time when the Colquitt County Board of Education has seen the 33 applicants and is coordinating interviews, those opinions are coming out. The board distributed its own survey through the Georgia School Board Association and released results Monday based on the 935 responses.
Also on Monday, the first of three community input sessions hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority took place at the Board of Education meeting room. Nineteen participants broke into two groups to give answers to a series of questions.
Survey
One question in the school board survey was about prior experience, and 59 percent of the respondents placed school principal in their top three as the most valuable. Also with high percentages were school teacher (55 percent) and assistant superintendent (46 percent). Only 32 percent, however, felt a current school superintendent was a top three consideration.
The survey also asked for comments on various topics about the school system and the search. Taking the more than 400 comments, the board found some common themes, and in 94 comments respondents felt the new superintendent should come from outside Colquitt County. In a similar tone, there were 76 comments that the new superintendent should bring fresh, new ideas and be willing to make bold changes.
There were only 10 comments about the importance of prior experience as a superintendent.
In terms of skills and personal traits, 83 percent placed “honest and ethical” as a top three trait and “visible and accessible” as a top three skill. Other skills to gain more than 30 percent of responses were communication and public relations, flexible, comfortable with change, innovative; and leadership roles in public education. Other personal traits with more than 40 percent of respondents seeing as favorable are communicator and problem-solver.
Traits seen as important to less than five percent of respondents are tenacious and charismatic. Working with elected officials was only deemed a necessary skill by seven percent of the response.
Input session
School board member Mary Beth Watson expressed her appreciation Monday evening for those who responded to the survey. Barbara Grogan, director of the Development Authority, said that kind of response rate is rare.
Bill Sampson represented the Georgia School Board Association, which took in the applications for Colquitt County’s superintendent over a six-week period that ended Oct. 5. He said these applications, which were as much as 30 pages long, including transcripts and references, were reviewed by a team of retired superintendents and human resource directors and then presented to the Colquitt board.
The first round of interviews, Sampson said, is expected to begin Dec. 10. While a second round of interviews could follow, he said the board cannot name a superintendent until it has named three or more finalists. Sampson said it is a closed process now, but when the finalists are named their applications can be made public.
“Information here will help with the process, what questions to ask the applicants,” said Sampson, adding that the Colquitt board did a good job of setting up the timeline.
The session participants were asked to read over preferred qualifications of a superintendent and choose five deemed most important. Two of those qualifications received 12 votes each:
“The ability to participate in the development of a widely shared vision, target a mission for learning and foster a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty, staff and administration.”
“A demonstrated ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with faculty and community members, respond to diverse community interests and needs and mobilize community resources.”
Two others received 11 votes:
“A documented history of developing procedures for assessing curriculum and implementing the use of research-based instructional strategies.”
“Evidence of a high level of effectiveness in the following qualities: values, judgment, fit for the position/community, emotional intelligence, organizational ability and customer focus.”
The two smaller groups talked about what the school system should aspire to, what it should look like in five years and what could be a “game-changer.”
Among the ideas floated out was that Colquitt County doesn’t need its taxpayers going elsewhere for school, the local teachers need to feel supported and that schools are businesses, which means customer satisfaction is important. They also saw a need to market the system better and for the leader to communicate with the various communities.
“Game-changing” ideas given include a possible second campus for the high school, consolidation of elementary schools (there are currently 10 in Colquitt County), enhancing discipline so students can feel safe and bringing back the basics such as homework and books.
Personal and professional qualifications were also addressed. Some would like to see a superintendent who “thinks outside the box,” is “not afraid to ruffle feathers” and is “OK with being questioned, not dismissive.”
Some participants did not feel the school was prepared for the spring shutdown due to COVID-19 and the resulting “mess” caused people to leave the system. So the ability to develop contingency plans was brought up; others said the new superintendent needs to connect with industries that could help meet financial shortfalls, needs to let people do their jobs and needs to have a track record in education and come from a similar demographic as Colquitt County.
Two more input sessions were scheduled for Tuesday, and Grogan said the information gathered will be presented to school board members by the end of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.