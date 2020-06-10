MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Colquitt County’s local races saw many of its incumbents win last night, but some new faces will be joining their ranks in the coming term.
County Commissioner District 4 and 6, Probate Judge, Board of Education District 3, Clerk of Superior Court, Coroner and U.S. Representative District 8 were the only local races holding competition in their races.
Excluding Commissioner District 4, all the incumbents-- Johnny Hardin, Wes Lewis, Mary Beth Hart-Watson, Lynn Purvis, Verlyn Brock and Austin Scott, respectively -- all won. Of those, only Scott will face opposition in November's general election.
Donna Wilson, who faced Purvis in the Clerk of Superior Court race, saw a straightaway dash moment when 19 precincts were reporting in without the 3,287 absentee ballots left. The ballots were at 1,735 (Purvis) to 1,391 (Wilson).
Purvis did well among absentee ballots, though, resulting in a final, unofficial tally of 3,227 (Purvis) and 2,179 (Wilson).
Purvis recently recovered from her November accident and falls under Gov. Brian Kemp’s stay at home order, but she breathed a sigh of relief hearing that she won the race. It won’t be a difficult time doing her job.
“I’ve been there 20 years. I know the job inside and out,” she said. “My family really stepped up and supported me in this election and I feel like Colquitt County did too. I didn’t know how Colquitt County would view my accident but I’ve been at work and apparently proven myself that I can do what I’m there to do.”
County Commissioner District 4 was the only contested race without an incumbent. Former sheriff Charles “Al” Whittington, who currently holds the seat, chose not to run again.
This was a race between Mike Boyd and Brab Young in which the former won 493 to the latter’s 187.
Boyd said he’ll be conversing with constituents and the current Board of Commissioners to prepare himself for his term.
“I’ve got to absorb all I can before I take office in January,” Boyd said.
He also saw an importance to having competition in this race.
“Competition means that you’ve got people who want to serve their community,” he said. “Competition doesn’t bother me because it shows that we’ve got more than one person wanting to serve their community.”
The only other new face the county will see is Jon Schwalls, who won the uncontested Board of Education District 2 race.
Lewis, who as probate judge serves as the county’s election superintendent, said as far as elections go, it’s not election officials’ job to analyze the outcome of the race; rather, the focus was voter turnout, which was higher this year.
Voters and candidates faced obstacles this year with COVID-19’s presence. That being said, Lewis only had congratulations to give out to his county.
“Considering all the circumstances with the new machines, the COVID threat, I’m just proud of the poll workers,” he said. “I just can’t be any more proud of the group of folks who stepped up and just really put it on the line with everything going.”
Other counties faced troubles between not having enough poll workers to open precincts and the new machines malfunctioning. Colquitt County was fortunate enough to only have the problem of figuring out how to eject the machine’s memory card.
But this also highlights how the county’s citizens viewed the importance of voting.
Boyd gave an allegory about his father teaching him, as a citizen, to vote at an early age.
“I grew up with a father that was in World War II and went through a lot during that time,” Boyd said. “He always emphasized, [saying], ‘I almost died to make sure you’re able to vote. You’re going to vote.’”
The Moultrie Observer checked in at Moultrie’s District 1 and 2 polling places, A.F. Shaw Gym and Tommy Meredith Gym, while the election was still going.
The poll workers at Meredith Gym said voters came about as much as expected, but in spurts. Sometimes voters would be in a line leading out the door and at other times it was one to two in line.
Shaw Gym saw different circumstances as poll workers said voters showed up consistently in the morning, but after the midday showers, turnout fell short.
Its poll manager said turnout was less than she expected and absentee ballots were few.
“It’s sad,” she said. “We’re working and we wanted to see a turnout -- a big turnout -- but it don’t always be like that.”
Ronnie Ruffin, who voted at Shaw Gym, said it was a great feeling to give his vote and have hope his candidate wins. It’s something most people don’t get a chance to do, he said.
“Some people choose not to do it, but they should always exercise their right to vote,” Ruffin said. “It’s very important. Hopefully, with this election we can change the world.”
Winners of the election will be facing the new laws, regulations, guidelines and curriculum changes regarding a post-COVID-19 society and the fight for equity that was further stoked in wake of George Floyd’s death.
However, if you don’t vote, you don’t get a say, said Kyli Lamar, who also voted at Shaw Gym. Voting is the only thing that will change anything given the country’s current president, she said.
Lamar works in education, so that’s what she hopes to see change in.
“A big thing for me is there’s not equity in funding in public education,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot with students of color and there’s an equity gap. A lot of that is because of funding.”
