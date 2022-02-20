MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Indigo Studio & Gallery located at 128 South Main Street in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Indigo Studio & Gallery is owned by Kim Yarbrough. The business is a studio-gallery that offers yoga classes, art classes, a gallery space for local artists, paint and yoga parties, retreats, as well as rentable space.
Their walk-in hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., with art and yoga classes throughout the week.
You can reach Indigo Studio & Gallery by calling 229-848-1895 or visit their Facebook page listed as Indigo Studio.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Kim Yarbrough along with family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
