MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Indigo Studio is offering parents and kids an alternative option for summer camp by hosting the Little Artist’s Class.
Parents who are interested in getting their kids into a program this summer but don’t want the commitment of a summer camp can enroll their child in the Little Artist’s Class.
“We have a variety of activities,” Kim Yarbrough, owner and teacher at Indigo Studio, said in a phone interview Friday.
During the class, the kids have opportunities to learn and create art with different mediums.
Yarbrough said that last Wednesday, the kids created bird nests and eggs for the nests out of Model Magic, which is a type of modeling clay.
Children ages six to 11 are allowed to attend the class.
“The age [limit] is not set in stone,” she said. “It depends on the maturity of the child.”
The Little Artist’s class is offered year-round, but the class time was changed due to the normal school term ending.
The class is currently held every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $15 per session.
“Parents can stay for the class, or they can just drop off their child,” Yarbrough said.
She said the studio has a seating area for parents who would like to stay for the class.
After a session, the kids can take their creations home to show their families.
Yarbrough said any creations that need to dry — such as a painting — could be dried in the studio.
“Everything we do in the class, the kids can take home that day,” Yarbrough said.
Parents must register their children before the session. Registration is available online at www.indigostudioandgallery.com.
The Indigo Studio & Gallery is located at 128 S. Main St. in Moultrie.
