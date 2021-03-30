MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Jail inmate Donovan Harris, 22, was charged March 24 with riot in a penal institution, interference with government property and false imprisonment due to his actions on March 23.
Harris was being transported to isolation by two members of the jail staff when he became non-cooperating, according to Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Investigator Blake Livings.
Jail staff tried to subdue with OC “pepper” spray but it had no apparent effect, Livings said.
“Harris barricaded himself inside the medical bay lobby and began to throw chairs and knock down shelves,” Livings said.
While the jail’s Special Response Team was attempting to unlock the medical bay door, Harris took a fire extinguisher off the wall.
“He began to spray the extinguisher’s contents around the room,” stated Livings. “He was quickly depriving himself of oxygen.”
The Special Response Team broke open the lobby’s window to give Harris air.
“He never passed out or was harmed in any other way,” stated Livings.
The Special Response Team was soon able to unlock the door and took Harris back into custody.
