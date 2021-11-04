MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Colquitt County Prison inmate was charged Nov. 1 with trying to smuggle marijuana into the prison following an off-campus work detail.
Lucas Lorenzo Waddell, 39, was on a work detail Oct. 20 when a detail officer at the prison found three balls of marijuana inside a water cooler jug that was used by the work crew, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Justin Searcy.
“The detail officer found the balls and contacted us to work the case. After watching surveillance camera footage, we were able to see Waddell place the marijuana inside the coolers,” Searcy said in an interview Thursday.
Searcy said the three balls were “roughly the size of an egg.” The marijuana was wrapped in cellophane then electrical tape. Roughly a quarter of an ounce of marijuana was recovered, Searcy said.
Waddell was charged with crossing state/county guard line with drugs, weapons, intoxicants without permission and possession of contraband by an inmate.
This is the second case reported by law enforcement this week in which people were charged with trying to bring drugs into a penal facility. Four people were charged Oct. 29 in connection with a two-month investigation about drugs being smuggled into the Colquitt County Jail.
