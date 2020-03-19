MOULTRIE, Ga. — As more cases of COVID-19 crop up, people are seeking safety in their own homes, quarantining themselves and their families for the next few weeks. But what about those who can’t control where they are or who they’re with?
Inmates are highly susceptible to sickness, having to spend a lot of their time around each other in a confined area. Many of them are immunocompromised and face a greater risk of becoming ill.
“We’re following the CDC recommendations and National Sheriff’s Sssociation guidelines,” said Sheriff Rod Howell, who’s in charge of the Colquitt County Jail. “If the person can be released, they’re not released to the public. If they cannot be released, we have a day room where they’ll be monitored by the medical staff for 14 days if they start exhibiting symptoms. The most important thing is that they don’t have a fever.”
In Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Corrections announced that one of its employees had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The release did not identify which facility the corrections officer worked at, citing privacy concerns.
Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, responded with a press release.
“People in custody cannot protect themselves,” Young wrote. “This situation makes it even more urgent for state and local officials to implement procedures to protect all people who are in our prisons and jails from being exposed to and contracting the COVID-19 virus. Individuals who are low-level offenders or who are incarcerated awaiting trial because of an inability to pay cash bail or in custody due to an inability to pay fines and fees should be released.”
A four-step protocol has also been released by Betsy Johnson, the Department of Corrections director of human resources: notification and verification of disease risk, identifying the scope of the risk, determining employer response, and handling internal and HR compliance matters.
“I’m obviously very concerned,” Howell said, “but I’m not as concerned of it reaching the jail. We’ve shut down all traffic reaching the jail. Any pastors or visitors or anyone from the general public have not been allowed into the jail to keep the risk of contact down.
“If one of our employees feels ill, be they guard or officer, we tell them to stay home and not come to work,” he said.
