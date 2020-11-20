MOULTRIE, Ga. – By mid-December, the Colquitt County Board of Education hopes to begin seeing some of the 33 applicants for school superintendent in person and discuss the future.
Since Nov. 10, the school board has been in executive session three times – two in special called meetings and one during the Nov. 16 regularly-scheduled meeting – for the purpose of going over the superintendent applications. Board chairman Robby Pitts said, due to the number of applicants, they wanted to spread out the reviewing process as opposed to being in one long meeting.
“It’s a lengthy process,” said Pitts. “We want to be very methodical about it. (The school superintendent position) is very important to the community. We want to be able to capitalize on the survey that was taken, and we want to listen to our constituents.”
The number of applicants who will receive interviews is still “up in the air,” according to Pitts, who also noted there are some very strong applicants interested in leading Colquitt County’s educational system. It is the goal, he said, to start interviews by mid-December, and the interviews will coincide with the schedules of board members and the applicants.
On Nov. 30, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will host the first of three listening sessions for community input in the school superintendent search. These will take place at the Board of Education meeting room at the old high school on Park Avenue, and the three sessions are each aimed at a particular segment of the community. Nov. 30’s session, beginning at 6 p.m., is for parents and caregivers. On Dec. 1 at noon, there is a session for business and community members, and at 4:30 that day the session is for teachers and administrators.
