MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie Police Department is currently investigating a third shooting at Shy Manor Apartments in just a few weeks.
Moultrie police were dispatched to Shy Manor Apartments on Northside Drive in reference to the shooting on Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 8:17 p.m.
“We received a report of some individuals getting shot at that were in a van,” MPD Lt. David Corona, the lead investigator, said in an interview Thursday.
Officers determined multiple gunshots were fired. Two juveniles were injured and were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Corona did not say how seriously they were hurt.
Corona told The Observer that one arrest has been made but the suspect’s identity or charges cannot be disclosed due to the case being ongoing.
A shooting at the same apartment complex Nov. 3 claimed the life of a 53-year-old Moultrie man. Another shooting Nov. 20 injured two people.
Police say the three shootings are not connected, but they have not released a cause for any of them.
A 9 mm shell casing was reported found near the stairs of a breezeway at the complex, according to an officer's report on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Corona said the location made it unlikely the shell casing was related to the Dec. 5 shooting, but it might be linked to one of the others.
“We’ve had so many shootings there recently it's hard to tell where or when that [specific] one possibly occurred,” he concluded.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please contact 229-890-5449.
