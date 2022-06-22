MOULTRIE, Ga. – One woman and four men were arrested in three separate drug-related incidents earlier this month.
Investigators Justin Searcy and Ivon Folsom with the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team were conducting a traffic stop about 9:45 p.m. June 8.
“The suspects displayed odd and nervous behavior,” Searcy said in an interview Tuesday.
Searcy said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Brandon Tyler McLaurin, 29, was the driver, and Searcy said he was found with ecstasy on his person.
There was also a meth pipe – a drug-device – discovered under the driver's seat, Searcy said.
Kristin Tolan, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle. Searcy said upon further search of the vehicle crystal methamphetamine was found in Tolan’s wallet.
McLaurin was charged with failure to use a turn signal and possession of ecstasy. Tolan was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
On Thursday, June 16, three other separate drug-related arrests were made.
At 12:16 a.m. the MPD-CCSO DET were checking for possible loiterers at the Moultrie Inn in Colquitt County.
Contact was made with Kamieon Kejaun Pace, 31.
“After consent was gained, we located 6.5 ounces of marijuana that were packaged up for distribution,” Searcy said.
Pace was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Later that evening, Folsom, of the MPD-CSSO DET, performed a traffic stop at the intersection of Lower Meigs Road and Paul Murphy Road.
“The vehicle was pulled over for failure to maintain lane,” Folsom said in an interview Tuesday.
Folsom said the officer detected the odor of marijuana, which gave him probable cause to search the vehicle.
A scale was found with residue. The residue was suspected to be methamphetamine, according to Folsom.
As the officer continued to search, a handgun, 38 grams of methamphetamine and four-and-a-half ounces of marijuana were found. Along with the contraband were digital scales and package materials.
The driver, Clayton Morgan Brooks, 24, of Baconton, Ga., was charged with failure to drive within a single lane, following too closely, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm during crime and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Chris Woods, of the MPD-CSSO DET, said investigators were performing a search warrant for a Moultrie man at Cocomo Inn & Suites at 11:30 p.m. that same night.
Johnny Lamar McCormick was found in a unit at the motel.
“After investigators gained entrance into the room, they saw marijuana in plain view,” Woods said in an interview Tuesday.
A search was conducted and investigators found one ounce of methamphetamine, four pieces of crack cocaine, 10 schedule II controlled substances and a one-and-a-half ounce of marijuana, Woods said.
Investigators also found an SKS-style rifle, according to Woods.
McCormick was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing/hindering of officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime.
