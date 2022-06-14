MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County sheriff’s deputies relived a scene out of the“The Shawshank Redemption” when an inmate attempted to break out of the Colquitt County Jail.
The attempted escape occurred Monday night at approximately 12:23 a.m.
“One of the detention officers noticed banging noises and it caused suspicion,” Ronald Jordan, of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division, said in an interview Tuesday.
Jordan said they began listening to inmates’ phone calls and alerted the jail’s administration.
“We became aware of a plot to escape the jail,” Jordan said.
Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the facility and some went down to the housing area of the jail.
They discovered an inmate, Joel Conger, had fashioned a piece of metal and tried to tunnel out of the jail through the brick masonry, Jordan said.
Like in the 1994 movie, Conger attempted to cover the carved hole with a hand-drawn picture, Jordan said.
Conger will be charged with criminal attempt to escape and interference with government property.
