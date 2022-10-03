MOULTRIE, Ga. – A 22-year old Macon man attempted to flee the Colquitt County Jail twice through an emergency exit Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Ezekiel Clay was initially booked on Tuesday, Sept. 27, between 7 a.m to 8 a.m. for obstruction and loitering or prowling, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Blake Livings.
He was released from prison in April 2022 following a 2017 armed robbery incarceration in Bibb County, according to information from the Georgia Department of Corrections website. He served time in Calhoun State Prison after possessing prohibited items as an inmate.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, the CCSO booking officers were notified of a fight between Clay and another inmate.
“When the officers approached to stop the fight, Clay attempted to flee out a locked emergency exit,” Livings said in an interview Thursday afternoon.
Clay continued to fight and attempted to use a corded phone mounted on the wall against the officers who tried to detain him.
Livings explained, “The officers had to use OC spray, also known as pepper spray, on Clay to detain him. Then they decontaminated him and moved him to a holding cell.”
“When the officers decontaminated the booking area, the officers used the fire exit door to vent the room and air out the area,” Ronald Jordan, of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division, added. “The door appeared to malfunction when closing it back.”
The officers attempted to move Clay from the holding cell in handcuffs to isolation the next morning at approximately 7:30.
“At that time, while the officers were waiting for a vacant isolation cell, Clay stood up and ran into the closed fire door,” Livings said.
The officers chased and apprehended Clay in the woodline area behind the 911 Call Center located next to the CCSO.
Clay was charged with escape, criminal attempt to commit escape and five counts of obstruction.
