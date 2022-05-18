MOULTRIE, Ga. — A burglary suspect for whom the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office put out a public call three weeks ago was arrested Tuesday inside a stolen vehicle.
The sheriff’s office issued a BOLO — Be On the Look Out — for Joshua “Ryan” Martin, 27, of Moultrie, on April 26. He was wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts including a theft of a catalytic converter, a February burglary on Livingston Bridge Road, an attempted burglary of a church on Cool Springs Road and the burglary of a residence in Brooks County.
Following Tuesday’s investigation, Martin has also been charged with the theft of two trucks over the course of two days. Witnesses to the first truck theft Monday identified someone matching Martin’s description, according to CCSO Criminal Investigator, Blake Livings.
“He was seen on a motorbike, driving up through a field near Baker Produce when he grabbed the bike, threw it in the bed then drove off with the truck,” Livings stated in an interview Wednesday.
That truck was later recovered abandoned on Jasmine Lane.
Livings said Martin was seen later in a burgundy Toyota Tacoma pickup truck by a witness who knew of Martin’s active warrants.
CCSO deputies, Moultrie Police Department officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers converged on his location.
“They were able to surround the vehicle when Martin had stopped the truck to get into another vehicle with another individual,” said MPD-CCSO Drug Enforcement Team investigator Justin Searcy, who was the lead officer on Martin’s arrest.
He was arrested without incident.
Authorities had reason to be cautious around Martin. He has evaded police on two separate occasions on April 12 and 16, according to a previous article in The Observer.
As of Wednesday, Martin has been charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit a burglary, first degree burglary and two counts of felony theft by taking.
