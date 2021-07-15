MOULTRIE, Ga. — A man affiliated with a criminal street gang known as the “Killer Kracker Pride,” was indicted by the Colquitt County Grand Jury in three separate cases and accused by the District Attorney’s Office in another.
Tyler James Weeks of Moultrie both individually and with co-conspirators faces multiple charges in the four separate cases. Each case has been brought forth in a joint effort by both the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Moultrie Police Department, according to court documents.
Information was not readily available on all cases from the primary investigators, which includes Investigator George Newton of the MPD, Investigator Channing McDowell of the CCSO Drug Enforcement Team, Justin Searcy also of the CCSO DET and Investigator Kat Johnson of the Colquitt County Criminal Investigation Division.
The first case Weeks was indicted on included charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of crime and possession of drug related objects.
Weeks was driving along Cool Springs Road around July 29, 2020 with a friend when the car ran into a ditch, according to McDowell. After the accident, Weeks “left his friend” at the accident site with a bookbag that was later discovered to contain meth, scales, baggies and a handgun.
“After (Weeks) left the site with backpack, his friend had told officers where he could more than likely be found,” McDowell said in a recent interview. “A deputy was dispatched to Bear Creek Road to see if they could locate him.”
A deputy saw Weeks walking down Bear Creek Road. When the deputy asked Weeks what his bag contained Weeks replied, “a bunch of illegal stuff,” according to McDowell. Weeks was arrested on site and bonded out of Colquitt County Jail sometime later before being arrested in connection with the three other cases.
McDowell explained that much of Week’s criminal activity can be attributed to his connection to the Killer Krack Pride gang which is an “off-shoot” of the Ghostface Gangsters. Ghostface Gangsters is described as an “all-white gang with significant ties to drugs such as meth, violence, intimidation and trafficking,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Georgia Crime Information Center.
Weeks, Joel Nelson Tucker, Brandon Lawhorne and Justin Clint Tiner were also indicted on conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, attempt to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of prohibited items by inmates and interference with government property. Tucker and Weeks were indicted separately from Lawhorne and Tiner in the same case on illegal use of a communication facility. Tucker was also indicted individually on criminal solicitation.
In the third case, Weeks and Arvin Tru Tucker were indicted on armed robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault. No details on that case have been made available.
In the fourth case, Weeks was accused of possession of methamphetamine. Like an indictment, an accusation allows the case to move forward, but it is presented by the District Attorney’s Office alone, while an indictment is filed by the grand jury.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Other drug-related indictments
• Allison Lynzee Gonzales, possession of methamphetamine and prostitution.
• Danny Albert Lewis, Haley Marin Snipes and Dianna Marie Thornton, possession of methamphetamine, violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of drug related objects.
• William Hickman and Christopher Eric Robichaud, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Robichaud was also indicted on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Rodney Shane Fulgham, conspiracy to commit possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Terry Lee McDaniel, trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated assault (family violence) and two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Accusations
• Tracy Drew Stripling, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving under the influence (less safe) (alcohol), two counts of open container and failure to maintain lane.
• Donald Wayne Coleman and Denise Amie Farrow, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
• Georga Callhan, possession of methamphetamine and defective equipment.
• Donna Faye Gray, possession of methamphetamine, no tag, no proof of insurance and driving on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Camacho and Isaias Zapata-Morales, possession of cocaine. Camacho was also accused of driving on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and driving without headlights.
• Krissi Lynn Tucker, possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass.
• Pricilla Joyce Boyd, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug related objects.
• Antonio Bernard Harper, three counts of sale of marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of crime, obstruction of an officer and cruelty to animals.
• Marquise Perez Knight and Maurice Montrell Young, sale of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime and illegal use of a communication facility.
• Willie Brice, trafficking in cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield at stop sign and driving without a license.
• Jykese Quintavion Herring, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs), driving without a license, improper turn and sound violation. Court documents indicated that he was under the influence of marijuana.
• Donnis Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
• Jasper Leggett Jr., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
