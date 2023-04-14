MOULTRIE, Ga. – Investigators with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in a lengthy stalking case after the complainant was not assisted in her hometown.
On Monday, April 10, the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division received a call from a Cobb County female resident, aged in her late 20s, who said she had been stalked and harassed by a Moultrie resident periodically over the past eight years, according to Investigator Austin Cannon Friday afternoon.
The woman had been on four dates with the suspect after he repaired her broken windshield in 2015, Cannon said, but she has not seen him since April of that year.
“The severity of the threats and comments that he was making about her and her family had recently gotten worse,” he said.
The life-threatening comments towards the victim, her partner and other family members became more frequent about three months ago, Cannon said. He said screenshots of the victim’s call log showed the suspect made 18 calls in less than one hour and that he consecutively messaged her about 60 times in an hour.
The woman initially contacted the Cobb County Police Department. Cannon said they told her to seek a temporary protective order but that otherwise there was nothing they could do.
Cannon said the suspect harassed the woman on various social media platforms, especially on his public Twitter account. The investigator said the suspect frequently shared disturbing images and about 600 posts about the Cobb County resident on Twitter.
On Tuesday, April 11, CCSO investigators along with the Colquitt County Special Response Team and members of the Moultrie Police Department went to a residence in the 1700 block of Villa Drive to issue warrants on the suspect for two counts – a felony and a misdemeanor – of criminal attempt to commit terroristic threats and harassing communications.
Cannon explained that the Special Response Team assisted in the search due to firearms being visible in the suspect’s online posts.
“During the execution of the search warrant, [the suspect] opened the glass outer door of the residence and pointed a KelTec 9-millimeter firearm at the response team. Members of the response team sought cover and used verbal commands to use a shield to close the gap on [the suspect]. He subsequently dropped the gun and was taken into custody,” Cannon said.
In addition to the charges on the original warrants, the suspect also faces charges from the search, including aggravated assault of a public safety officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of cocaine.
Cannon advised residents to alert law enforcement and remain vigilant if they experience stalking or harassment.
