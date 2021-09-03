MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for J&J Success LLC, located at 220 Georgia Highway 33 South in Moultrie, Georgia.
J&J Success LLC is owned by Justin Murphy, Audrey Murphy, and J.J. McMillan. The business is a family-owned development company that offers quality built custom homes in a southern charm atmosphere.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
You can reach J&J Success LLC by calling 229-921-3755, 229-589-0232, or 229-403-2431. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as J&J Success LLC or their website at www.jandjsuccess.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Justin Murphy, Audrey Murphy, and JJ McMillan, along with family, J&J Success LLC employees, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors.
