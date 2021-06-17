MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt Country Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for J.L. Soviero Construction located in Colquitt County.
J.L. Soviero Construction is owned by J.L. Soviero and Robert Hill.
The business offers remodeling/construction from painting, to floors, repair of ceilings, hanging light fixtures and ceiling fans, repair of leaks, installation of cabinets and showers, and major kitchen and bathroom remodels. They also do outside work such as replacing roofs with shingles or metal, outside painting, replacing windows as well as other items.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can reach J.L. Soviero Construction by calling 229-456-8323 or visit their Facebook page listed as J.L. Soviero Construction.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners J.L. Soviero and Robert Hill, family, J.L. Soviero staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
