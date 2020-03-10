MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Jackson County Line band discovered their sound by “traversing many treacherous and crooked roads.” They’re bringing their American experience — Americana — to Moultrie for the inaugural Second Saturday.
JCL, a five-membered group, will play a two-hour set during Moultrie’s first Second Saturday, March 14, featuring songs from their fifth and newest album “Long Play.”
Kevin Jackson, songwriter and lead vocalist, said, the band’s current road was about finding its path.
“Sometimes that is a process that can be painful for a lot of groups,” he said. “If you’re talking about five members in a group, you’ve really got five different opinions, five different influences.”
It’s a question of how can everyone work together and let their creativity shine. That’s a tense procedure, but it’s one that’s cathartic in the end if done right.
JCL handled it positively and the case in point is the change in sound over the years.
“When we first started out back then [in 2006] we had more of a folky sound, so we had instrumentation like Amanda Lynne, harmonica, and a little fiddle,” Jackson said.
A founding and former member of the band, Matt Phillips, was responsible for that. He played mandolin, harp and trumpet too. When you have someone like that, Jackson said, you just let that creativity flow.
When Phillips left, JCL lost that folky sound, but that was okay because as the songwriter, the writing process is ever-evolving.
“There are different influences that come out over time for a songwriter such as myself,” Jackson said. “If I get into a zone (if you will) where I’m listening to different types of music more than a different brand then that could come out in my writing.”
These could be things like new age rock, old school music, or Texas Country like Willie Nelson. This formed into the current sound and genre of the group, Americana.
It’s the all-encompassing American experience.
“It could be experiences of folks who live in the hills in Kentucky or out in California — the Midwestern,” Jackson said. “Today we’re kind of an acoustic, folk-rock.”
The band’s instrumentation usually includes acoustic, electric, bass and pedal steel guitars, drums, and cello — a beautiful instrument Jackson says throws people off when they set it up.
“When they first see the band setting up, they usually go ‘Wait, what is this? A cello? Are we getting classical music here?’” Jackson regaled.
But the cello is used to accent the songwriting and has been a staple of the band since its inception. Amy Johnson, Moultrie’s director of downtown economic development and public relations said the cello was also one of the reasons the city chose Jackson County Line.
There’s usually a committee to help pick out the bands for Second Saturday, but because of early promotion, JCL was picked without it. Johnson said they’re perfect for Moultrie’s wide variety of music tastes.
“I think I’m already a fan,” Johnson said, noting she’s been listening to their songs. “I mean there’s a guy playing a cello. It’s just really different from what we’ve had before.”
This also came out of the band’s current membership, which came together in 2014 after a year of hiatus: Kevin James, the lead vocalist and songwriter; Tim Anderson, cello player and backing vocals; Jonny Daly, lead guitarist; Paul Barrie, drummer; and Greg Partridge, the bass player.
With that year of hiatus done, Jackson said when the group came back together, it just fit like a glove.
Jackson said he’s excited to play the first track off “Long Play,” “Anna Lee.” He said it’s catchy enough to hold on to someone’s ear.
“I tend to write about relationships overall, and this song, in particular, is about a relationship gone wrong where one of the folks in the relationship is instead of trying to hold on to something that’s not going to work, let it go,” he said. “The song is about the struggle of that.”
There’ll also be some songs from previous releases which include “White Flowers” (2017), “January” (2017), “South” (2010) and “Jackson County Line” (2007).
The group hasn’t done much touring in recent years but is looking forward to traveling out of Atlanta and presenting their music to Moultrie.
“We’re glad to get down to Moultrie and hopefully start to build up a fanbase down that way and over in Valdosta where I’m originally from,” Jackson said. “We hope that people will like what we do.”
JCL will play in the city square’s amphitheater from 7-9 p.m. on Second Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.