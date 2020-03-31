MOULTRIE, Ga. — Under court order, 61 non-violent inmates have been released from the Colquitt County Jail.
“Many of them were sentenced to be released in 60 days or less anyway; most of them were arrested for misdemeanors like possession of marijuana,” said Sheriff Rod Howell.
This was part of an effort to reduce the risk of illness in jails and prisons where the recent COVID-19 could have reached.
According to Howell, all inmates who could not be released, and who might have shown signs of illness, are being monitored in dayrooms for up to 14 days.
In a similar move, the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles has begun reviewing cases for clemency release. The board helps determine when inmates can be released from state prisons.
“The board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.
The board will be considering for a clemency release individuals currently serving for a non-violent offense(s) who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence, the board said in a press release. The majority of these individuals will be released to community supervision.
The state Department of Corrections announced March 18 that a corrections officer had a positive test for COVID-19, but at that time no inmates had been identified as having the illness. No further information has been made public since then.
For probationary needs, the Department of Community Supervision offices will remain open by appointment and access to secure areas is restricted, according to the department’s website. Officers and other employees are using video and telephone interactions whenever possible to remain in contact with individuals under supervision as well as other criminal justice system stakeholders.
