MOULTRIE, Ga. - Ameris Bank recently announced the addition of Jake Mobley as a commercial banker in Moultrie.
In this role, Mobley will report to Market President Dave Buckridge to foster relationships with local businesses to help them meet their financial objectives.
“Jake is well-known in the community and exemplifies strong leadership,” Buckridge said. “He has shown consistent dedication to putting others first and I know our team and commercial customers will benefit from his management.”
Prior to joining Ameris, Mobley spent more than a decade in various roles with Charlie A. Gray Junior High School in Moultrie, most recently as assistant principal. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Health/Physical Education from Georgia Southwestern State University, a Master of Education from Armstrong Atlantic State University and a Doctor of Education from Capella University.
In addition, Mobley has been intrinsically involved with assisting students with their development outside the classroom. He coached baseball, football, softball and weightlifting, and instructed driver’s education and credit repair courses. Mobley has organized Special Olympics softball since 2014 and was a member of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.
“I am overjoyed to join the Ameris Bank team,” Mobley said. “The Moultrie community has always been my home, and I could not be more excited to serve our local businesses and further help this community flourish.”
