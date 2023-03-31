MOULTRIE – Jean Gay, a lifelong resident of Colquitt County, was named the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Woman of the Year during its annual community awards Thursday evening.
Gay is an active community member and considered a gifted artist. She is often involved in several organizations and spearheads several projects around the county.
Her nomination was a collaboration of First Regent with the John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Nancy Coleman, City of Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh and City of Moultrie Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations Director Amy Johnson in personal letters that accompanied the nomination.
Gay’s community service began in the 1970s when she helped start a physical education program at Sunset Elementary School, Coleman's letter said. She received training to become an autism advocate and guided parents to resources.
She developed a curriculum and provided art instruction at the Colquitt County School District summer school housed at Stringfellow Elementary School for all K-12 special needs students. Gay serves as the director of the Easter Seals summer enrichment program for children with social delays and 22 years on the Colquitt County Board of Directors for Easter Seals. She is also a member of the Colquitt County High School’s Interagency Transition Council.
She is a volunteer client advocate at the Hope Hose Pregnancy Crisis Center and baked cakes for the Moultrie YMCA’s annual fundraising drive. She has been a member of First Baptist church for 55 years.
“She has spent her life in service to God, home and country. She volunteers to solve an issue in the community before others realize there is an issue Mrs. Gay loves her hometown and has spent a lifetime helping to ensure that it is a place where life grows now and for generations,” Coleman wrote.
Along with being an avid community leader, Gay is also a successful cosmetologist and an artist. She was commissioned to create several artworks for Downtown Moultrie including a large canvas painting that's placed in the Downtown area, a gallery wrap composite oil painting of the Courthouse for the Welcome Center and design the Downtown Moultrie annual Christmas ornament five times.
Her artistic talents have been showcased at the Georgia State Capitol and the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
“Jean Gay’s commitment to Moultrie and love for her community is evident when one comes in contact with her. I don’t think there has ever been a time when she does not mention an event or idea for the community,” Johnson’s letter said.
She organized the planting of Liberty Trees, the flagpole dedication at Main Street Park in honor of Mayor McIntosh, Path of Valor and the instigation of Gen. Moultrie Day in honor of Revolutionary War General William Moultrie for whom the city was named.
“Jean is a breast cancer survivor and ardent supporter of other survivors. She greets them with open arms and her warm smiles and inspires them to do as she does: “Get in a hurry and get things done,” McIntosh said. “As a longtime member and leader of the John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Jean has, for decades, spearheaded innumerable projects for patriotic, historical and veteran observances. From educating local students to marking local graves of veterans, she has done it all.”
She has received several awards for her work with the John Benning Chapter NSDAR.
“Jean Gay is the epitome of a citizen who uses her time, talents, resources, and energy to make a positive difference,” McIntosh concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.